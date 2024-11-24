Anjuman ride on Vinayak Chaurasia’s all-round show

Batting first, St Joseph’s were bowled out for 136 in 32.3 overs. Middle-order bat Christiano Buthello made a patient 47 not out off 96 balls while Vansh Teli chipped in with 22
Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu High School (CST) registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over St Joseph’s High School (Malad) in a fifth-round match of the 128th MSSA-Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at Cross Maidan on Friday.
The architects of Anjuman’s success were all-rounder Vinayak Chaurasia, who took 4-29 and then scored an unbeaten half-century (50 off 41 balls), and opener
Amir Sayyad, who contributed an unbeaten 51 off 55 balls.
Batting first, St Joseph’s were bowled out for 136 in 32.3 overs. Middle-order bat Christiano Buthello made a patient 47 not out off 96 balls while Vansh Teli chipped in with 22.