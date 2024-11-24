Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Anjuman ride on Vinayak Chaurasias all round show

Anjuman ride on Vinayak Chaurasia’s all-round show

Updated on: 25 November,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Batting first, St Joseph’s were bowled out for 136 in 32.3 overs. Middle-order bat Christiano Buthello made a patient 47 not out off 96 balls while Vansh Teli chipped in with 22

Anjuman ride on Vinayak Chaurasia’s all-round show

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Anjuman ride on Vinayak Chaurasia’s all-round show
x
00:00

Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu High School (CST) registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over St Joseph’s High School (Malad) in a fifth-round match of the 128th MSSA-Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at Cross Maidan on Friday. 


The architects of Anjuman’s success were all-rounder Vinayak Chaurasia, who took 4-29 and then scored an unbeaten half-century (50 off 41 balls), and opener 
Amir Sayyad, who contributed an unbeaten 51 off 55 balls.


Also Read: Centurion Neev helps St Sebastian win


Batting first, St Joseph’s were bowled out for 136 in 32.3 overs. Middle-order bat Christiano Buthello made a patient 47 not out off 96 balls while Vansh Teli chipped in with 22.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA cross maidan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK