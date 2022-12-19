Breaking News
Ghatkopar fire: Two in critical state, seven discharged
Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days
Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money
Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar
Mumbai: Hot-and-humid is the season for now

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia down South Africa inside two days

Australia down South Africa inside two days

Updated on: 19 December,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP |

Top

However, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green aided by 15 extras guided Australia home to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on a day when 19 wickets fell

Australia down South Africa inside two days

Representation pic


Australia captain Pat Cummins spearheaded a pace barrage that tore through South Africa before his side chased down a target of 34 runs Sunday to claim a six-wicket win inside two days on a hostile Gabba pitch.


After finishing their first innings 66 runs in front midway through the first session Sunday, Australia dismissed the visitors for just 99 despite a fighting 36 not out from Khaya Zondo. But the Australians then lost four cheap wickets in the chase as paceman Kagiso Rabada ran amok, with Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head all falling to catches behind the wicket. 



However, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green —aided by 15 extras—guided Australia home to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on a day when 19 wickets fell. “Tricky wicket. I thought the way Head and Smith batted (in the first innings) got us to this winning position,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins.


Dean Elgar slams “unsafe” Gabba pitch

South African captain Dean Elgar criticised an “unsafe” Gabba wicket after his side lost the first Test to Australia inside two days in Brisbane on Sunday. In all, 34 wickets fell in two days, which led Elgar to ask the umpires whether the surface was safe to play on as Australia was edging towards victory. “I did ask the umpires how long it goes on for before it is essentially unsafe. That’s where the umpires’ discretion comes in—it’s not up to us players,” Elgar said.

Brief scores
South Africa 152 & 99 (K Zondo 36*, T Bavuma 29; P Cummins 5-42) lost to Aus 218 & 35-4 (S Smith 6; K Rabada 4-13) by six wickets

Also Read: Australia overcome gritty WI; Pat Cummins bags 200th scalp

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
australia south africa Pat Cummins gabba sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK