Australia down South Africa inside two days

Australia captain Pat Cummins spearheaded a pace barrage that tore through South Africa before his side chased down a target of 34 runs Sunday to claim a six-wicket win inside two days on a hostile Gabba pitch.

After finishing their first innings 66 runs in front midway through the first session Sunday, Australia dismissed the visitors for just 99 despite a fighting 36 not out from Khaya Zondo. But the Australians then lost four cheap wickets in the chase as paceman Kagiso Rabada ran amok, with Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head all falling to catches behind the wicket.

However, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green —aided by 15 extras—guided Australia home to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on a day when 19 wickets fell. “Tricky wicket. I thought the way Head and Smith batted (in the first innings) got us to this winning position,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Dean Elgar slams “unsafe” Gabba pitch

South African captain Dean Elgar criticised an “unsafe” Gabba wicket after his side lost the first Test to Australia inside two days in Brisbane on Sunday. In all, 34 wickets fell in two days, which led Elgar to ask the umpires whether the surface was safe to play on as Australia was edging towards victory. “I did ask the umpires how long it goes on for before it is essentially unsafe. That’s where the umpires’ discretion comes in—it’s not up to us players,” Elgar said.

Brief scores

South Africa 152 & 99 (K Zondo 36*, T Bavuma 29; P Cummins 5-42) lost to Aus 218 & 35-4 (S Smith 6; K Rabada 4-13) by six wickets

