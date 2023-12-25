Australia skipper Pat Cummins extends support for his teammate Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

Pat Cummins said there is no difference between Khawaja's dove logo and Marnus Labuschagne's displaying an eagle on his bat. Labuschagne's eagle on the bat indicates a personal religious message. The International Cricket Council rejected Khawaja's application to use a sticker on his bat and shoes

Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja (Pic: File Pic)

Australia's skipper Pat Cummins supports his teammate Usman Khawaja for his attempt to bring to the fore the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was "not offensive".

The International Cricket Council rejected Khawaja's application to use a sticker on his bat and shoes showing a black dove holding an olive branch during the first Test match between Australia and Pakistan.

Pat Cummins said there is no difference between Khawaja's dove logo and Marnus Labuschagne's displaying an eagle on his bat. Labuschagne's eagle on the bat indicates a personal religious message.

"We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully," Cummins told reporters on the eve of the second Test at the MCG.

"As I said last week, 'All lives are equal', I don't think that's very offensive and I'd say the same about the dove." Backing his 37-year-old colleague who was born in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Cummins added, "That's Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he's gone about it.

"But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it."

Notably, the ICC reprimanded Khawaja for wearing a black armband during Australia's 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth, the action coming after he was barred from wearing boots with the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" in the colours of the Palestinian flag during the match at the Optus Stadium.

Labuschagne displays the symbol of an eagle on the back of his bats which represents a verse from the bible and has long been allowed to have the sticker on his bat in international cricket.

Last week, Khawaja spoke about the impact that the Israel-Hamas conflict had on him. "When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said.

"I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about."

