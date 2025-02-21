Breaking News
Bad luck says Karsan Ghavri of Mumbais Ranji semi final loss

Bad luck, says Karsan Ghavri of Mumbai’s Ranji semi-final loss

Updated on: 21 February,2025 10:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Ajinkya Rahane’s team lose to Vidarbha, who now face Kerala in final

Bad luck, says Karsan Ghavri of Mumbai’s Ranji semi-final loss

Karsan Ghavri. Pic/Mid-day archives

Former India and Mumbai all-rounder Karsan Ghavri has termed Mumbai’s Friday loss in the Ranji Trophy semi-final to Vidarbha as “bad luck.”


“I wish Mumbai could win, but let’s give credit to the opponents. They played well. These things happen and I don’t think there is anything to worry about for Mumbai,” said Ghavri, who was one of Mumbai’s heroes in Mumbai’s 1976-77 Ranji Trophy final against hosts Delhi.


It is a season to forget for Mumbai, who endured a home defeat to Jammu & Kashmir recently despite the presence of the India stars back from Australia.

In the semi-final, Ajinkya Rahane’s side had the services of India T20 experts Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, but the 42-time champions still failed to beat Vidarbha. India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was not fit to be part of the playing XI in Nagpur.

Vidarbha will play Kerala (who saw off Gujarat in the other semi-final) in the final to be held on February 26 at Nagpur.

