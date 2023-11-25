Being one step ahead of 'SKY' is often hard at times, admits Aussie pacer Behrendorff

"They are all pretty good players and may be trying to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead which is hard to do at times. Maybe, do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length," the lanky seamer said during the pre-match media conference on Saturday

Jason Behrendorff (Pic: AFP)

Australia's pace bowler Jason Behrendorff finds it difficult to stay a step ahead of players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. ''Trying to stay a step ahead of players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan has always been left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff's attempt but it is easier said than done at times'', admitted the Australian speedster ahead of the second T20 International against India.

Behrendorff was the only Aussie bowler, who did not concede many runs and ended his four-over spell with figures of 1/25 runs during India's record run-chase of 209 in the opening game in Visakhapatnam.

Skipper Surya's 80 off 42 balls and Kishan's half-century laid the foundation for India's win. So, when asked what could possibly be his strategy to stop his Mumbai Indians teammate, Behrendorff replied in jest, "Give the ball to someone else may be."

"They are all pretty good players and may be trying to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead which is hard to do at times. Maybe, do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length," the lanky seamer said during the pre-match media conference on Saturday.

The team management's message to the speedster is pretty simple, just to get the ball jag around and to get some early breakthroughs in the first six overs of the match.

"I have been pretty fortunate that the ball swung pretty much whenever I have played in India. So, sticking to my strength and trying to swing the ball upfront and take wickets in Powerplay, that's what I have been able to do over a period of time," the seamer explained his role.

Behrendorf who took 14 wickets in 12 IPL games for Mumbai Indians during the 2023 IPL, believes in keeping the line of his deliveries straight as the margin of error is miniscule.

"The main thing was to see if there's any swing upfront and that's my main strength and trying to stick to that. Line-wise, I was generally trying to be straighter than anything because you know in India it can travel to the fence quickly. In terms of variations, I try it depending upon the surface and at some places it grips more than others," he explained his thought process.

Jason Behrendorff was not part of Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 squad and he spent most of the time working on his skills and improving his bowling.

"I was playing domestic cricket back home and getting ready for this series. Coming to India and playing against them is always a great challenge," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)