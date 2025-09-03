A few weeks ago, the 80-year-old N Srinivasan was appointed as CSK's chairman in the franchise's board meeting. In the concluded IPL 2025 edition, the Chennai-based team finished the tournament in 10th place on the table

"See, it's a great boon for CSK and he's been the best administrator for us and I'm very happy that he's come back into CSK. He'll be in an advisory role only because he doesn't travel much, but we'll be in contact with him," Viswanathan told PTI. A few weeks ago, the 80-year-old N Srinivasan was appointed as CSK 's chairman in the franchise's board meeting.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan's return to the sports administration in the role of Chennai Super Kings' chairman will be a 'great boon' for the franchise, said the team's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan's return to the sports administration in the role of Chennai Super Kings' chairman will be a 'great boon' for the franchise, said the team's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan.

"See, it's a great boon for CSK and he's been the best administrator for us and I'm very happy that he's come back into CSK. He'll be in an advisory role only because he doesn't travel much, but we'll be in contact with him," Viswanathan told PTI. A few weeks ago, the 80-year-old N Srinivasan was appointed as CSK's chairman in the franchise's board meeting.

"Both of us are in Chennai only. So he's in day-to-day contact with us," said Viswanathan, who added that Srinivasan would also oversee the management of the CSK's properties in SA20 and Major League Cricket. He will be in charge of everything (all CSK properties)," said Viswanathan.

Additionally, former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK was the one team that helped Ashwin get the spotlight.

Asked if Ashwin could be seen playing for CSK's properties in SA20 and USA, Viswanathan said, "See, Ashwin is already in our academy. So we are already using him. As far as playing for us in SA20 and MLC is concerned, he is not registered for SA20. He is registered only with ILT20 (where CSK doesn't have a presence)."

In the now-concluded IPL 2025 edition, the Chennai-based team finished the tournament in 10th place on the table. In 14 matches, the side managed to secure victories in just four games and suffered losses in the remaining ones. With a net run rate (NRR) of -0.647, Chennai managed to register just eight points next to its name.

One of the top performers for Chennai in the concluded season was South Africa's Dewald Brevis. Coming in as a replacement, the right-handed batsman showcased his skills with the willow. Also, the 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre impressed everyone and showed promising signs for the future of Chennai in the cash-rich league.

(With PTI Inputs)