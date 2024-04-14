CSK’s Dube-Dhoni steal limelight versus MI for 206-4 total

Dube earned 15 runs through three well-timed fours off Pandya

CSK’s MS Dhoni during his 4-ball 20 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/AFP

The way the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, it looked as if they were playing in home conditions.

Mumbai-based Shivam Dube (38-ball 66 not out, 10x4, 2x6) in particular and his skipper from Pune, Ruturaj Gaikwad (40-ball 69) made it tough for the hosts while helping CSK post 206-4 in the allotted 20 overs.

However, former skipper MS Dhoni (4-ball 20 not out, 3x6) didn’t miss out on the spotlight despite being in the CSK dressing room for 19.2 overs. Dhoni was at the crease for just four minutes, faced only four balls, but hammed MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2-43) for three big sixes in the costliest over of the innings—26 runs.

Put into bat, CSK lost opener Ajinkya Rahane (5) early in the second over. This did not affect Chennai’s run flow as one-drop Gaikwad and opener Rachin Ravindra (16-ball 21) stitched a 52-run second wicket stand off 37 balls.

The visitors scored 38-1 after five overs, thanks to Gaikwad, who got 14 runs through two fours and a six from the fifth over, bowled by pacer Gerald Coetzee (1-35).

Earlier, Gaikwad smashed a six off Mohammad Nabi (0-19), the off-spinner, over long-on.

Gaikwad hit five fours and as many sixes during his dominating stay at the crease. He was lucky to survive on 39 when he was dropped by Rohit Sharma at deep mid-wicket off pacer Akash Madhwal (0-37).

He capitalised on the chance and smashed Madhwal for a six over long-on, which brought up CSK’s 100 after 12 overs. Gaikwad’s 50 came off 33 balls including a six hit over Coetzee’s head.

In a battle between two best all-rounders in the match—MI’s Pandya and CSK’s Dube—the latter enjoyed the upper hand. Dube, who has plenty of experience playing on the Wankhede Stadium’s red-soil pitch, made it tough for the hosts’ skipper, who came on in the 10th over. Dube earned 15 runs through three well-timed fours off Pandya.