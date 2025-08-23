Breaking News
Updated on: 23 August,2025 02:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Top

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed the specific items Rohit has donated, which will soon be displayed at the museum in Mumbai. "India captain Rohit Sharma has donated his jersey and bat from the 2023 ODI World Cup, and they will soon be put on display here,” Naik said

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

EXCLUSIVE | Ajinkya Naik reveals Rohit Sharma's personal cricket gear gifted to MCA museum
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Sharad Pawar Cricket Stadium on the premises of the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Several cricketers have donated their cherished cricketing gear, from jerseys and sweaters to bats and more. However, two standout contributions in the iconic collection come from Team India’s current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma.



In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed the specific items Rohit has donated, which will soon be displayed at the museum in Mumbai.


“There are several things that many greats of Mumbai and Indian cricket have donated to the museum. India captain Rohit Sharma has donated his jersey and bat from the 2023 ODI World Cup, and they will soon be put on display here,” Naik said.

Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue during the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was hosted in India. Under his leadership, the team advanced to the final of the marquee tournament, held at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat.

Despite an impressive campaign, Rohit and Co. suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Australia in the title clash.

Coming to the museum itself, it promises to showcase a wide variety of books in its library, located on the first floor. The library features a rare and unique collection of cricket literature, not available in any other bookstore in Mumbai.

The flooring of the museum has been designed using a historic tiled mat, lending the space a rich and timeless character.

With spotlights and original player jerseys on display, a replica dressing room has also been constructed on the first floor. Visitors can experience the ambience of a professional dressing room as soon as they enter.

Additionally, visitors will witness a statue of legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar placed outside the museum.

Naik said that Gavaskar’s statue will not only inspire young cricketers but also serve as a tribute to the rich cricketing legacy of Mumbai and the MCA.

The inauguration of the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum is scheduled for August 23 and it will be open to the general public from September 22 onwards.

