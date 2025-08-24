Having made his debut on October 9, 2010, in Test cricket, Pujara represented Team India in 103 matches. With stunning batting skills and sheer dominance, the right-hander had accumulated 7,195 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 206 runs

Team India's Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all the formats of the game. He made the announcement by sharing a post on his official social media handle.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!," his post read.

Following his retirement, he evoked admiration from the cricketing fraternity, from his former teammates and coaches for his grit, determination and dominance.

Team India's incumbent head coach, Gautam Gambhir, congratulated him, stating he stood tall when the storm raged.

He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji 🇮🇳@cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/0Tj836uoO9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2025

Legendary Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also heaped praise on the 37-year-old, stating "someone who always puts his mind. body and soul for the country".

Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side! @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/gbpscDGFZd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2025

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled the defining moment of Pujara's career, the series-clinching Test at the Gabba in 2021, when he endured several body blows.

"From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba Test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done and wish you a happy and joyous second innings," Laxman wrote on X.

From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for… pic.twitter.com/HsM54bVRVa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2025

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who also shared the dressing room with Pujara, lavished praise on the champion batter.

"Congratulations on a fabulous test career Cheteshwar. Your grit, determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings," Sehwag said on X.

Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 .

Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings. pic.twitter.com/xtQZPnGo2W — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2025

