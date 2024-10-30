Kirsten, who famously led Team India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, faced criticism for crossing the border to coach the rival team

Harbhajan Singh, Gary Kirsten (Pic: PTI/AFP)

As former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten joined the Pakistan men's team as their limited-overs coach, reactions from the Indian cricket community were far from positive.

Kirsten, who famously led Team India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, faced criticism for crossing the border to coach the rival team.

Many fans and former Indian cricketers expressed their dissatisfaction, with former spinner Harbhajan Singh even urging Kirsten to return as India's head coach.

Following Kirsten's resignation as Pakistan's coach after the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, Harbhajan had the opportunity for a triumphant response. “Don't waste ur time there Gary.. Come back to Coach Team INDIA. Gary Kirsten One of the rare gems. A great coach, mentor, friend to all in the 1202 team. Our winning coach of the 2011 World Cup. Special Man Gary @Gary_Kisten," Harbhajan posted on X.

After Kirsten's resignation, a fan reminded everyone of Harbhajan's earlier warning, prompting the spinner to respond with a couple of laughing emojis, highlighting the irony of the situation.

Recent weeks have seen significant upheaval within the Pakistan team. Following their defeat against England in the first Test at Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted to overhaul its selection committee. While the team rebounded to win the next two matches, concerns remain about the board's operational effectiveness. Additionally, Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new white-ball captain, replacing Babar Azam—a change that came into effect alongside Kirsten’s departure.

Media reports said both coaches had been unhappy after a recent PCB decision to shut them out of the squad selection process. Kirsten has made no public statement about his resignation. In the past two years, Pakistan cricket has cycled through several coaches, three board heads, four captains and numerous formats of its domestic competition.