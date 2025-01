In reply, Al-Barkaat finished at 244-8 in their 45 overs. Medium pacer Yash Salunkhe picked up 3-32 in eight overs

Aarush Kohle, who scored 85

Listen to this article General Education Academy beat Al-Barkaat MMI English by 72 runs x 00:00

Batting efforts from openers and right-handed batters Shardul Fagare (71) and Man of the Match Aarush Kohle (85) helped General Education Academy (Chembur) beat Al-Barkaat MMI English School (Kurla) by 72 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sparsh Gholp made 41, while Ishan Pathak and Devansh Ghodke contributed handy knocks of 40 each. The Chembur outfit made 315-3, including 13 penalty runs in their 45 overs. Aditya Pandey snapped two wickets for Al-Barkaat.

In reply, Al-Barkaat finished at 244-8 in their 45 overs. Medium pacer Yash Salunkhe picked up 3-32 in eight overs.