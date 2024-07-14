"Hunger to win, adapting to conditions quickly helped us bounce back": Shubman Gill

"I think, the hunger that we showed after losing the first match was fantastic to watch. When we came here, not everyone had a lot of hits in the nets. We weren't really used to the conditions. The way we adapted (was great)," said Shubman Gill following India's 42-run win in the fifth and final T20I

Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

After suffering a loss in the opener, the hunger to bounce back and adaptive skills helped Team India to win the series against Zimbabwe, said captain Shubman Gill.

In the opening match of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, India faced a 13-run defeat as the side failed to chase 115 runs. Later, the "Men in Blue" went on to win the remaining four games.

"I think, the hunger that we showed after losing the first match was fantastic to watch. When we came here, not everyone had a lot of hits in the nets. We weren't really used to the conditions. The way we adapted (was great)," said Shubman Gill following India's 42-run win in the fifth and final T20I.

The return of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube powered the Indian batting lineup in the later three matches.

"Player of the Series" Washington Sundar said the pace and bounce of the pitch here took the Indian batters by surprise initially, which cost them the first match, adding that the series win had given the side a lot of confidence going into the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

After winning Zimbabwe's T20I series, Team India will now lock horns with Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs. The series is set to begin on July 27. "Good to finish with a win. I felt after the first game that the conditions were very similar to South Africa, with extra speed and extra bounce. Lots of takeaways, lots of learnings, a lot of confidence going into the Sri Lanka series," said Sundar.

Young Riyan Parag (22 runs), who was involved in a 65-run partnership with Sanju Samson when the chips were down on Sunday, said the series opener made the team introspect its strategy.

"After the first game everyone woke up, and it was a clinical performance. Enjoyed it to the max," he noted.

