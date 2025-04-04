Breaking News
‘I got a bit emotional, but was fine once I had the ball in hand’

Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Bangalore
He rattled RCB in the Powerplay by castling Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt, before taking out a rampaging Liam Livingstone in the fag end

GT’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal in Bangalore on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time after seven years with them was a bit emotional for Gujarat Titans’ pacer Mohammed Siraj. But the pacer, after picking 3-19 and helping his team win by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, said he was all fired up after getting the ball in hand.


Siraj brought the heat on with his pace going above 140 and attacked stumps while hitting good length areas consistently to pick a superb 3-19 in his four overs. He rattled RCB in the Powerplay by castling Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt, before taking out a rampaging Liam Livingstone in the fag end.


“It was emotional because I played for seven years here [for RCB]. There was some nervousness and some emotion, but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on [intensity]. That I am here [ready for the contest through my celebration], and I am a Cristiano Ronaldo fan as well.”

“As a bowler, I want to always have belief—that is an important thing. If that is not there, you panic [when you get hit]. I have a belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing, and that is my mindset,” said Siraj after getting the Player of the Match award.

