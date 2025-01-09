ICC rates SCG track ‘satisfactory’, other pitches ‘very good’

The five-match series ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts, who regained the trophy after a decade while also qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June against South Africa

Four out of five pitches used in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia have been rated ‘very good’ by the ICC, which found the track for the fifth and final game in Sydney to be ‘satisfactory, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

The five-match series ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts, who regained the trophy after a decade while also qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June against South Africa. The tracks at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Adelaide Oval, the Gabba in Brisbane and the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground received the highest rating, Cricket Australia stated in a press release.

The traditionally batting-friendly pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground, which ended up a notch below in the ratings, favoured bowlers this time. Batters from both the teams struggled for the majority of the Test which ended in two and half days.

“We encourage pitches that bring out the unique characteristics of that venue and this has long been a feature of Australian cricket,” Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach said. “We don’t look to prepare wickets that favour the home side or suit our situation. What we seek is a good contest between bat and ball and pitches that produce a result,” Roach added.

