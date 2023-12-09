Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs SA T20Is Need a little more effort and practice Rinku on South Africas pitches

IND vs SA T20Is: "Need a little more effort and practice", Rinku on South Africa's pitches

Updated on: 09 December,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Rinku who played a vital role in the five-match T20I series between India and Australia said, "When I battered here today, there was extra bounce here compared to Indian wickets", after India's first practice session

IND vs SA T20Is:

Rinku Singh (Pic: AFP)

Key Highlights

  1. Rinku is expected to bat at the crucial No. 5 or No. 6 position
  2. He said that head coach Rahul Dravid had also asked him to just play his natural game
  3. He also emphasised the need to remain fit in order to do well in cricket

Indian batsman Rinku Singh feels a little more effort and practice will be needed to get used to South Africa's pitches as they provide extra pace and bounce.


Rinku who played a vital role in the five-match T20I series between India and Australia said, "When I battered here today, there was extra bounce here compared to Indian wickets", after India's first practice session. "Need a little more effort and practice", Rinku on South Africa's pitches


"The pace is a bit more, so will practice against pace bowling." India will play the first of their three T20Is against the Proteas here on Sunday and Rinku is expected to bat at the crucial No. 5 or No. 6 position.

He said that head coach Rahul Dravid had also asked him to just play his natural game and bat at No.5 or No.6. "The first practice session, I enjoyed it a lot because of the fine weather. Getting the opportunity to work with Rahul Dravid sir, so that was a good feeling. He told me to continue playing the way I do and continue believing in myself," Rinku told BCCI.tv.

"(He told me) to keep playing at No. 5 or 6. It is tough to play in that position, but keep pushing yourself and believe in yourself."

The hard-hitter from Uttar Pradesh added that batting in the two crucial positions since 2013 had given him the confidence to play a similar role for India.

"I have been playing for UP since 2013 at No. 5 or 6. So, I have got used to that position. I keep backing myself to play in that position because it is very tough to play in that position if 4-5 wickets are down," Rinku said. "Then you have to build a partnership. So I keep telling myself, the more I can keep myself calm, the better it is (for me), and not to react," said Rinku.

He added that it is important to enjoy time out with fellow players to do well in cricket. "We 4-5 players remain in a group. Me, Ravi (Bishnoi), Arshdeep (Singh), Avesh (Khan), Jitesh (Sharma). We enjoy each other's company, which is very important in cricket."

He also emphasised the need to remain fit in order to do well in cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)

