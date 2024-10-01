India beat B’desh 2-0 to win SAFF U-17 C’ship

After a barren first half, Mohammed Kaif put India ahead with a header in the 58th minute

India’s stranglehold on the SAFF U-17 championship remained intact as they retained the title, defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final of the 2024 edition at the Changlimithang Stadium here on Monday.

After a barren first half, Mohammed Kaif put India ahead with a header in the 58th minute. Whatever challenges Bangladesh were left with were finished off by Mohammed Arbash in the 90+5 minutes with a stinging left-footer.

The Indians found their road blocked by a jungle of legs whenever they managed to carry the ball into the opposition half.

