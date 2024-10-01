Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat Bdesh 2 0 to win SAFF U 17 Cship

India beat B’desh 2-0 to win SAFF U-17 C’ship

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Thimphu
PTI |

Top

After a barren first half, Mohammed Kaif put India ahead with a header in the 58th minute

India beat B’desh 2-0 to win SAFF U-17 C’ship

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
India beat B’desh 2-0 to win SAFF U-17 C’ship
x
00:00

India’s stranglehold on the SAFF U-17 championship remained intact as they retained the title, defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final of the 2024 edition at the Changlimithang Stadium here on Monday.


After a barren first half, Mohammed Kaif put India ahead with a header in the 58th minute. Whatever challenges Bangladesh were left with were finished off by Mohammed Arbash in the 90+5 minutes with a stinging left-footer. 


The Indians found their road blocked by a jungle of legs whenever they managed to carry the ball into the opposition half.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohammad kaif team india bangladesh sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK