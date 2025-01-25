Breaking News
India beat England by two wickets to take 2 0 lead

Updated on: 25 January,2025 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Top

India came up with a tidy bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9, with Axar Patel grabbing the crucial wickets of skipper Jos Buttler (45) and Liam Livingstone (13)

Tilak Varma (Pic: X/@BCCI)

India beat England by two wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.


India came up with a tidy bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9, with Axar Patel grabbing the crucial wickets of skipper Jos Buttler (45) and Liam Livingstone (13).


Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd T20I highlights: India win by two wickets


In reply, India completed the chase in 19.2 overs with Tilak Varma making an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls. All-rounder Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 off 19 balls as the others failed to deliver with the bat.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/38), Washington Sundar (1/9) and Abhishek Sharma (1/12) bowled tidy spells as England couldn't get going after they were reduced to 26/2 in the fourth over.

England late-order batter Brydon Carse gave a fillip to the team's score with a quick-fire 31 off 17 deliveries. Carse was also impressive with the ball for England, finishing with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores:

England: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 45, Brydon Carse 31; Axar Patel 2/32, Washington Sundar 1/9, Varun Chakravarthy 2/38)

India: 166 for 8 in 19.2 overs (Tilak Varma 72 not out; Brydon Carse 3/29).

