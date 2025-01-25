India beat England by two wickets to take 2-0 lead

India came up with a tidy bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9, with Axar Patel grabbing the crucial wickets of skipper Jos Buttler (45) and Liam Livingstone (13)

India beat England by two wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

India came up with a tidy bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9, with Axar Patel grabbing the crucial wickets of skipper Jos Buttler (45) and Liam Livingstone (13).

In reply, India completed the chase in 19.2 overs with Tilak Varma making an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls. All-rounder Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 off 19 balls as the others failed to deliver with the bat.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/38), Washington Sundar (1/9) and Abhishek Sharma (1/12) bowled tidy spells as England couldn't get going after they were reduced to 26/2 in the fourth over.

England late-order batter Brydon Carse gave a fillip to the team's score with a quick-fire 31 off 17 deliveries. Carse was also impressive with the ball for England, finishing with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores:

England: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 45, Brydon Carse 31; Axar Patel 2/32, Washington Sundar 1/9, Varun Chakravarthy 2/38)

India: 166 for 8 in 19.2 overs (Tilak Varma 72 not out; Brydon Carse 3/29).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.