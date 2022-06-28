India eye a 2-0 series sweep as Ireland hope to draw level

India may not tinker with a winning combination, especially considering that the rain-affected first game didn't give the eleven a proper chance to strut their skills

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel celebrate their win in the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India. Pic/ AFP

After a comprehensive victory in the first T20I, India will be looking to clean sweep Ireland when the two sides meet on June 28th.

India may not tinker with a winning combination, especially considering that the rain-affected first game didn't give the eleven a proper chance to strut their skills. Moreover, coach Rahul Dravid decided to field the same line-up for 5 games against South Africa earlier this month. Which means Rahul Tripathi may have to wait for his debut.

Deepak Hooda showcased his skills as a makeshift opener in the last game, but expect Ruturaj Gaikwad to resume opening duties following a calf niggle.

Umran Malik will want to put his disappointing solitary over on debut behind him and stake his claim for a late run at a potential T20 World Cup slot.

Meanwhile, in the Irish camp, Harry Tector received high praise from Hardik Pandya for dishing out some serious damage to India's bowlers. The hosts will hope he can continue his devastating form while also expecting more help from the experienced top-order players like Paul Stirling and captain Andy Balbirnie.

The bowling line-up for the hosts didn't pose much of a threat to India's batters and pacer Craig Young admitted that the hosts missed their lengths often. However, Ireland are unlikely to tinker too much with an experienced, tried and tested pace bowling line-up.

Overall, Ireland gave India a decent run for their money in the first game, they will hope to go a one step further in this one if the stars align, and the big guns fire.

If rain descends upon the Malahide pitch yet again, the ball isn't likely too come onto the bat as much. However, if the rain stays away, it could be a run feast.