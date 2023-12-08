Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023 Date time venue complete squads live streaming and more

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Date, time, venue, complete squads, live streaming, and more

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:07 PM IST  |  Johannesburg
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India will be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Date, time, venue, complete squads, live streaming, and more

Team India, Rabada (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Date, time, venue, complete squads, live streaming, and more
x
00:00

Fresh off a successful Australian T20I series on home turf, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will look to keep the momentum going against a Proteas team that is currently in the middle of a rebuilding process in the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023.


Overall, there will be three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals. India will be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches. With valuable WTC points at stake and next year's T20 World Cup looming large, South Africa like India have named several new faces in their ODI squads, including uncapped duo of medium pacer Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.


India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Squads


India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: Look back in anger!

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Fixtures & venues

  • 1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban
  • 2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha
  • 3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Also Read: Rue for starters, but remedy in sight

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Live streaming

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

South Africa vs India T20I series South Africa vs India cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK