India will be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches

Team India, Rabada (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Date, time, venue, complete squads, live streaming, and more x 00:00

Fresh off a successful Australian T20I series on home turf, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will look to keep the momentum going against a Proteas team that is currently in the middle of a rebuilding process in the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023.

Overall, there will be three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals. India will be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches. With valuable WTC points at stake and next year's T20 World Cup looming large, South Africa like India have named several new faces in their ODI squads, including uncapped duo of medium pacer Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: Look back in anger!

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Fixtures & venues

1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Also Read: Rue for starters, but remedy in sight

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Live streaming

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.