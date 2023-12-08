India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Pitch report, weather update, stats, and more

India will be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches

There will be three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals (Pic: AFP)

Fresh off a successful Australian T20I series on home turf, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will look to keep the momentum going against a Proteas team that is currently in the middle of a rebuilding process in the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023.

Overall, there will be three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals. India will be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches. With valuable WTC points at stake and next year's T20 World Cup looming large, South Africa like India have named several new faces in their ODI squads, including uncapped duo of medium pacer Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Fixtures & venues

1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Pitch report

The wickets that South African pitches tend to offer more pace and bounce by default, however, in white-ball format, the pitches have been mostly flat favouring batsmen as of late.

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Weather update for 1st T20I

Weather experts have predicted a chance of thunderstorm in the morning at 11 AM local time (2:30 PM IST), and then again at 8 PM to 10 PM Local Time (11:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST). Although the forecast for rain is outside the playing hours (4 PM to 8 PM Local Time / 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST), there is a chance of weather playing spoilsport in the first T20I.

India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Stats to look out for

Kingsmead Stadium T20I stats

Matches: 18

South Africa Won: 5

Visiting Team Won: 6

Neutral Team Won: 6

No Result: 1

Matches Won Batting 1st: 9

Matches Won Batting 2nd: 8

Highest Team Total: 226/6 by Australia vs South Africa in 2023

Lowest Team Total: 73 All Out by Kenya vs New Zealand in 2007

Average 1st Innings Score: 143

Highest Successful Chase: 191/5 by Australia vs South Africa in 2023

Lowest Total Defended: 153/5 by India vs South Africa in 2007

Highest Individual Score: Morne van Wyk - 114* vs West Indies in 2015

Best Bowling Innings: David Wiese (South Africa) - 5 for 23 vs West Indies in 2015

India vs South Africa's T20 Record in Durban

Matches - 1,

India Won - 1,

South Africa Won - 0

India's T20I Record in Durban

Matches: 5

Won: 4

Lost: 0

No Result: 1

Tied: 1

Won Batting First: 4 (Including 1 bowl out after tie)

Won Chasing: 0

Highest Total: 218/4 vs England in 2007

Lowest Total: 141/9 vs Pakistan in 2007 Highest Score: Yuvraj Singh - 70 off 30 balls vs Australia in 2007

Best Bowling: RP Singh - 4 for 13 vs South Africa in 2007

South Africa's T20I Record in Durban

Matches: 12

Won: 5 Lost: 6

No Result: 1 Tied: 0

Won Batting First: 1

Won Chasing: 4 Highest Total: 202/7 vs England in 2020

Lowest Total: 115 All Out vs Australia in 2023

Highest Score: Morne van Wyk - 114 not out off 70 balls vs West Indies in 2015

Best Bowling: David Wiese - 5 for 23 vs West Indies in 2015

IND vs SA T20I H2H Stats

Matches: 24

India Won: 13

South Africa Won: 10

No Result: 1 India

Won Batting First: 9

South Africa Won Batting First: 3

India Won Batting Second: 4

South Africa Won Batting Second: 7

India's T20I record vs South Africa at home

Matches - 12,

Won - 5,

Lost - 6,

No Result: 1

India's T20I record vs South Africa in South Africa

Matches - 7,

Won - 5,

Lost - 2

India's T20I record vs South Africa at neutral venues

Matches - 5,

Won - 3,

Lost - 2

Highest T20I total for India vs South Africa: 237/3

Highest T20I total for South Africa vs India: 227/3

Lowest T20I total for India vs South Africa: 92 All Out

Lowest T20I total for South Africa vs India: 87 All Out

Most Runs for India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma - 420 runs in 16 innings

Most Runs for South Africa vs India: David Miller - 379 runs in 15 innings

Highest Scorer for India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma - 106

Highest Scorer for South Africa vs India: David Miller - 106 not out

Most Sixes for India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma - 16 Sixes

Most Sixes for South Africa vs India: David Miller - 26 Sixes

Most Fours for India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma - 49 Fours

Most Fours for South Africa vs India: Quinton de Kock - 29 Fours

Most Wickets for India vs South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 14 wickets in 12 matches

Most Wickets for South Africa vs India: Lungi Ngidi - 10 wickets in 5 matches

Best Bowling Innings for India vs South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 for 24

Best Bowling Innings for South Africa vs India: Lungi Ngidi - 4 for 29