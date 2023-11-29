Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India women ready for A challenge with England

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The second and third matches will be played on December 1 and 3. All the three matches will be held at the Wankhede Stadium here

India skipper Minnu Mani

A promising bunch of India Women’s ‘A’ players will look to utilise the most of the opportunity when they face their counterparts from England in a three-match T20 series, starting here on Wednesday.


The second and third matches will be played on December 1 and 3. All the three matches will be held at the Wankhede Stadium here. 


The three matches between the ‘A’ sides of India and England will be followed by a three-match T20I series and a one-off Test between the senior women’s teams of the two countries. All the matches between the seniors sides will also be held in Mumbai, beginning with the first T20I on December 6.


It is, in fact, going to be a busy season for the Indian women cricketers. The contests against the Englishwomen will be followed by a long tour of Australia women to India, comprising a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

With the India women’s senior squad yet to be announced, the 16-member India A side, led by Kerala’s Minnu Mani, will have extra motivation to do well in order to push for their selection in the senior team. 

