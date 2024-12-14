Breaking News
'Indian bowlers have to hit hard in Gabba': Munaf Patel

Updated on: 14 December,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  Brisbane
Amit Shah |

Top

Former Test bowler Munaf Patel has indicated that the Indian team is a formidable contender for victory in this Test match

'Indian bowlers have to hit hard in Gabba': Munaf Patel

Brisbane cricket ground, Munaf Patel (Pic: Amit Shah/AFP)

During the previous tour of Australia, the Indian cricket team achieved a historic victory at the Gabba in Brisbane. In the current critical third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team has opted to bat first following a successful toss. Although rain disrupted play during the first session of the opening day, several former players were present at the Gabba to lend their support to the Indian team.


Former Test bowler Munaf Patel has indicated that the Indian team is a formidable contender for victory in this Test match.


Munaf, who serves as a bowling coach for the Delhi Capitals (DC), was in attendance at the Gabba alongside his DC colleagues Hemang Badani & Venugopal Rao. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Munaf stated, “The decision to bowl on this ground is sound; however, the Indian bowlers must focus on delivering fuller lengths. Proper utilization of the good-length area on this pitch can exert pressure on the Australian batsmen. It is imperative for the Indian team to adopt an aggressive bowling approach.”


Also Read: Tea: No play possible as rain persists at the Gabba

Regarding the inclusion of Akashdeep in the Gabba Test, Munaf commented, “I am unaware of the team's thought process. It is essential to determine the appropriate combination for the team. Nevertheless, Akashdeep is a competent bowler with experience in Test matches. Had he participated in Adelaide, it would have conferred additional advantages to the Indian team. Both Harshit Rana and Akashdeep are well-suited for this venue. One must remain vigilant to prevent the Australian batsmen from establishing a rhythm. I was particularly impressed with Mohammad Siraj's bowling, especially his ability to trouble Usman Khawaja prior to the rain; that was remarkable.”

