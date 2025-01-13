Is Bevon Jacobs the new Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians are looking for? Watch video

Ahead of the IPL 2025, the league's fans will expect Bevon Jacobs to showcase his stunning strokes. Ahead of the cash-rich league, the Mumbai-based franchise will also look to make a strong comeback after undergoing a forgetful season in 2024

Bevon Jacobs (Pic: X/@FanCode)

Bevon Jacobs, Mumbai Indians' (MI) new signing starred in the ongoing Super Smash. It is a T20 cricket league in New Zealand.

Bevon Jacobs, Mumbai Indians' (MI) new signing starred in the ongoing Super Smash. It is a T20 cricket league in New Zealand.



In the match against Auckland, Nothern Districts posted a target of 194 runs for the loss of five wickets in 19.1 overs. Katene Clarke was the highest run-scorer for the side as he smashed 90 runs off 57 deliveries, His knock was laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Robert O'Donnell stayed unbeaten and smashed 73 runs in 38 balls including 7 fours and 3 sixes.

In the run chase, Bevon Jacobs led the batting charge. The right-handed batsman single-handedly smashed an unbeaten 90 runs off 56 deliveries. His unbeaten knock also included 8 fours and 4 sixes. Taking to X:

There’s no stopping Bevon Jacobs 🔥



He continues to display his brilliant touch with the bat, scoring a cracking 90 against Northern Districts.#SuperSmashOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/3Qxx8B25Aq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2025

Despite Bevon Jacobs' heroics, Auckland failed to chase the target as they could manage to reach 187 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

One of the most renowned franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians (MI) acquired the services of Bevon Jacobs for Rs. 30 lakhs.

The 22-year-old cricketer has so far played featured in four first-class matches scoring 287 runs including three half-centuries. Bevon Jacobs has also played 12 List A matches and the same number of T20 games.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, the league's fans will expect Bevon Jacobs to showcase his stunning strokes. Ahead of the cash-rich league, the Mumbai-based franchise will also look to make a strong comeback after undergoing a forgetful season in 2024.

Hardik Pandya who was appointed as the captain of the team by replacing Rohit Sharma faced several booing across all the stadiums, the team played their matches in. A turn of situation is expected in the 2025 edition after Pandya played a crucial role in helping Team India win the T20 World Cup 2024, last year.

Along with Bevon Jacobs, the Mumbai-based franchise also has the likes of talented youngsters such as Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma.