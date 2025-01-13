Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa, the semi-finalists of the ODI World Cup 2023 are placed in Group B. They will kick start their campaign with a game against Afghanistan on February 21. Later, they will lock horns with Australia and England on February 25 and March 1, respectively

Temba Bavuma (Pic: File Pic)

Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma to lead Proteas, Nortje returns to the ODIs

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa announced their 15-member squad for the marquee event. Temba Bavuma will lead the side and Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje are also included in the squad.

Anrich Nortje sustained a toe injury last month which forced him to rule out of the series against Pakistan. Similarly, Lungi Ngidi's groin injury made him miss out on the series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, frontline pacer Gerald Coetzee was not picked because of the groin injury that he suffered during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban last year.

Subsequently, he missed the second Test at Gqerberha and the entire home rubber against Pakistan. Pacer Nandre Burger, who suffered a lumbar stress reaction, ahead of the ODI series against Ireland in early October too was not considered for selection.

However, the Proteas trusted the improving fitness of all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who broke his middle finger in the series against Sri Lanka, but he played in the second Test against Pakistan after the physios gave the green signal.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are the specialist spinners, who will be assisted by Aiden Markram's part-time off-spin.

South Africa squad for the Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

(With PTI Inputs)