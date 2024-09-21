Breaking News
Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to seven-wkt win over Oz

Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to seven-wkt win over Oz

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Puducherry
PTI |

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with 14 overs to spare

Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to seven-wkt win over Oz

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to seven-wkt win over Oz
Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19’s easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI here on Saturday.


Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking 4 for 32 in 10 overs. Steve Hogan (42) and Riley Kingsell (36) got starts but couldn’t convert. There was a middle order collapse and it was No. 10 Thomas Brown’s 29 that took Aussie colts past the 180-run mark.


In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with 14 overs to spare.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

