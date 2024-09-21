Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to seven-wkt win over Oz

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with 14 overs to spare

Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19’s easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI here on Saturday.

Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking 4 for 32 in 10 overs. Steve Hogan (42) and Riley Kingsell (36) got starts but couldn’t convert. There was a middle order collapse and it was No. 10 Thomas Brown’s 29 that took Aussie colts past the 180-run mark.

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with 14 overs to spare.

