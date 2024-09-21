Trained by Pesi Shroff, and to be ridden by P Trevor, Jamari is expected to win from Madam Rich and Touch Of Grey

Listen to this article Jamari for HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1) x 00:00

The Cougar Mountain - Glyndebourne four-year-old filly Jamari, who has won eight races from 14 starts, is the most consistent among the nine runners in the fray for the final Classic of the 2023-24 racing season, the HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1), slated as the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Trained by Pesi Shroff, and to be ridden by P Trevor, Jamari is expected to win from Madam Rich and Touch Of Grey.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Protege Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Prince O' War 1, Goomah 2, Tyrone Black 3.

Amazing Grace Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Mansa Musa 1, Inquilab 2, Black Thunder 3.

Caprisca Trophy (For 3y, Class IV; 1400m)

Running Star 1, Celestina 2, Timeless Vision 3.

An Acquired Taste Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Zuccaro 1, Break Point 2, Dream Alliance 3.

HPSL Indian St. Leger - Gr 1 (For 4y&o; 2800m)

Jamari 1, Madam Rich 2, Touch Of Grey 3.

Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Trophy powered by SRS Group (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)

Chelsea 1, Gypsy Soul 2, Dazzling Duchess 3.

Noble Prince Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 1200m)

Mi Arion 1, Khaleesi 2, Precioso 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Cache (3-3), Evagina (6-7) & Talking Point (7-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.