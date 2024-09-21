Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jamari for HPSL Indian St Leger Gr 1

Jamari for HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1)

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Trained by Pesi Shroff, and to be ridden by P Trevor, Jamari is expected to win from Madam Rich and Touch Of Grey

Representation pic

The Cougar Mountain - Glyndebourne four-year-old filly Jamari, who has won eight races from 14 starts, is the most consistent among the nine runners in the fray for the final Classic of the 2023-24 racing season, the HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1), slated as the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Trained by Pesi Shroff, and to be ridden by P Trevor, Jamari is expected to win from Madam Rich and Touch Of Grey.


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:



Protege Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Prince O' War 1, Goomah 2, Tyrone Black 3.


Amazing Grace Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)
Mansa Musa 1, Inquilab 2, Black Thunder 3.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Bhui, Iyer shine for India ‘D’ v India ‘B’

Caprisca Trophy (For 3y, Class IV; 1400m)
Running Star 1, Celestina 2, Timeless Vision 3.

An Acquired Taste Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Zuccaro 1, Break Point 2, Dream Alliance 3.

HPSL Indian St. Leger - Gr 1 (For 4y&o; 2800m)
Jamari 1, Madam Rich 2, Touch Of Grey 3.

Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Trophy powered by SRS Group (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Chelsea 1, Gypsy Soul 2, Dazzling Duchess 3.

Noble Prince Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Mi Arion 1, Khaleesi 2, Precioso 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Cache (3-3), Evagina (6-7) & Talking Point (7-9)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

