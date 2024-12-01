MCA Prez Cup: Ihsaan, Gohil star in Matunga Gym’s victory

Matunga Gymkhana will clash with Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana in the final.

Matunga Gymkhana batsman Ihsaan Amin

Opening batsman Ihsaan Amin’s solid unbeaten 59 helped Matunga Gymkhana coast to a fluent 10-wicket win over Ours Cricket Club in an MCA President Cup ‘C & D’ Division semi-final match played at the Matunga Gymkhana on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 90 runs for victory, Matunga Gymkhana easily achieved their target, scoring the required runs in 10.1 overs. Raj Gohil was also unbeaten on 31 runs as they crossed the finish line.,Earlier, Matunga Gymkhana’s medium pacer Nikhil Date (3 for 12) and off-spinner Kunal Gawand (3 for 23) helped dismiss Ours Cricket Club for 89 in 13.4 overs.

Matunga Gymkhana will clash with Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana in the final. The Ghatkopar side defeated Koli Combined Cricket XI by six wickets in the second semi-final.

