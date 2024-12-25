Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > McDonald defends dropping McSweeney for Konstas

McDonald defends dropping McSweeney for Konstas

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

McSweeney, a makeshift opener, was dropped because of a string of low scores in the first three Tests

Representation pic

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday defended the selection committee’s decision to drop Nathan McSweeney in middle of the series for Sam Konstas, saying the talented teenager will post a “new challenge” for India.


McSweeney, a makeshift opener, was dropped because of a string of low scores in the first three Tests. Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke was very critical of the decision to sideline McSweeney.


However, McDonald said tough calls have to be taken at times. “We wanted to throw a new challenge at India. We believe Nathan is good enough for the Test level. We weren’t sure about how the top order is functioning. So yeah we challenged ourselves with that decision,” said the head coach.


