Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI Cape Town send Newlands faithful home with smiles on their faces after Cape Derby

MI Cape Town send Newlands faithful home with smiles on their faces after Cape Derby

Updated on: 14 January,2025 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

New signing Reeza Hendricks led the way with the bat with his first half-century for MI Cape Town. Hendricks played with all the panache that has earned him a reputation as one of the finest T20 batters in the land

MI Cape Town send Newlands faithful home with smiles on their faces after Cape Derby

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket with his teammate

MI Cape Town send Newlands faithful home with smiles on their faces after Cape Derby
MI Cape Town returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 33-run victory over neighbours Paarl Royals in the first instalment of the Betway SA20 Cape derby at Newlands.


Newlands, which was filled to capacity for MI Cape Town’s first home game of Season 3, was an image of splendour on Monday evening with the sun setting gloriously over Table Mountain.


It was the perfect setting for MI Cape Town to deliver a near-perfect allround performance.


New signing Reeza Hendricks led the way with the bat with his first half-century for MI Cape Town. Hendricks played with all the panache that has earned him a reputation as one of the finest T20 batters in the land.

Also Read: James Anderson to play T20 cricket for Lancashire, signs one-year deal

His 59 off 37 balls provided the foundation for the home side to post a formidable 172/7. Hendricks was ably supported by Rassie van der Dussen (43 off 33 balls) as the pair shared a 78-run partnership off 54 balls before the in-form Delano Potgieter smashed another 18-ball 29 to provide the late innings momentum.

The Royals’ run-chase began in positive fashion with Joe Root (26) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (26) smashing 38 runs in just the three overs.

However, the introduction of Kagiso Rabada into the MI Cape Town attack reaped immediate rewards with the fast bowler dismissing both Root and Pretorius within a couple of overs of each other.

It was even more remarkable due to both being wicket maiden overs from Rabada.

The Royals never recovered from the double blow with MI Cape Town’s spin twins George Linde and Rashid Khan weaving a web around the visitors’ middle-order.

Linde bowled beautifully to finish with figures of 3/15, while Rashid claimed 2/28.

The two Western Cape sides will go head-to-head again in the rematch of the Cape Town derby in a couple of days time at Boland Park on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

