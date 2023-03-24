MI-W vs UP-W, WPL Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, live stream & more

Harmanpreet Kaur’s brute power will meet its match in Alyssa Healy’s languid elegance when Mumbai Indians square off against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s brute power will meet its match in Alyssa Healy’s languid elegance when Mumbai Indians square off against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. Kaur and Co. were off the blocks at such a fiery pace that it seemed none could come close to challenging them. But two defeats in the last three matches saw them losing a direct qualification spot for the grand finale. Furthermore, it laid bare the gaps in Mumbai’s Playing XI, much to the dismay of their talismanic captain.

The likes of Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr have been exceptional in all departments of the game and will look to sustain their red-hot form and seal a spot in the final. The UP Warriorz will ride on their magnificent bowling display and will rely on Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy to step up with the bat.

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023, Eliminator

Date & Time: March 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

MI-W vs UP-W probable playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Wicketkeeper pick: Alyssa Healy

Top all-rounder pick: Hayley Matthews

Top batter pick: Harmanpreet Kaur

Top bowler pick: Sophie Eccleston

MI-W vs UP-W Live streaming

The MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Eliminator cricket match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST and will be aired live on television in India via Sports18 Network. The Eliminator will be live streamed in India through Jio Cinema.