IND vs ENG: Team India miss out on a clean sweep

India’s Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden century (55-ball 117) in vain as England win third and final T20I by 17 runs to finish series 2-1; Malan smashes 77

England’s Dawid Malan en route his 77 against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, yesterday; (right) India’s Suryakumar Yadav during his century against England in Nottingham yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

After twice failing to chase down totals, England finally decided to change the script by deciding to set the target in the third and final T20I match against India here at Trent Bridge. And what a performance their batsmen put up at the venue which has a reputation for producing high-scoring games. Largely due to a scintillating knock by Dawid Malan the home team posted a huge score of 215 for seven.

In response, India scored 198-9 to fall 17 runs short of the target. Out of form Virat Kohli, who hit one six and a four during his six-ball stay at the crease, managed only 11.

Surya shines

Mumbai boys Suryakumar Yadav smashed 55-ball 117 (14x4, 6x6), while Shreyas Iyer scored 28 (2x4).

India rested as many as four players for this inconsequential match, giving chance to pace bowler Avesh Khan, speedster Umar Malik, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and batter Shreyas Iyer in place of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya. The restructured bowling attack and England’s decision to bat first without the pressure of a target ensured that they batted with the freedom which they had been threatening to do so from match one.

Jos Buttler finally managed to get into double figures, but getting only 18 before being castled by Avesh is still not good enough for the England skipper as the two teams head for a three-match ODI series from Tuesday. Luckily Malan was in great touch and with his breathtaking 77 from just 39 balls, propelled the home team to a score with which they can for once put the Indian batsmen under pressure.

Liam Livingstone who had a very good IPL, finally came good for England making 42 from 29 deliveries and with Harry Brook and Chris Jordan, ensured there was no let up after Malan was consumed by Bishnoi. Overall, the England team management would be happy that the team was able to breach the 200-mark after a sub-par performance in the first two games.



Also Read: India have a 'real powerhouse T20 team,' says former England spinner Giles

Reality check for Malik

As for the Indian bowling, Umar Malik had a reality check of sorts of a bowler who bowls at a hot pace, but that does not guarantee economy nor wickets at the international level, as he gave away 56 runs in his 4 overs for the lone wicket of Jason Roy. Avesh and Ravindra Jadeja also gave away more than 10 runs per overs and looked to be struggling, especially Jadeja who just seems to have lost his bowling touch.

Brief scores

England 215-7 (D Malan 77, L Livingstone 42*; R Bishnoi 2-30, H Patel 2-35) beat India 198-9 (S Yadav 117, S Iyer 28; R Topley 3-22) by 17 runs