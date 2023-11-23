No heroes’ welcome for Aus stars due to packed schedule

He added: “It’s probably pretty odd scheduling now that you look at it, to win a World Cup and a few days later you’re playing again”

Oz skipper Pat Cummins arrives at Sydney International Airport yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Australia’s World Cup winners have been denied a full-scale heroes’ welcome home by a packed cricket schedule that sees them face India today at the start of a T20I series, four days after meeting in the one-day final.

Australia’s celebrations had to be scaled back by the demands of the international cricket calendar. Seven members of the triumphant ODI squad will remain for the five-match T20 series including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Travis Head, who scored a century in the final.

That meant a low-key return for the rest of the one-day squad as they flew home in dribs and drabs, with smiling skipper Pat Cummins among those landing in Australia on Wednesday. It was a far cry from some of the raucous ticker-tape parades enjoyed by victorious Australian cricket teams of yesteryear.

“We’ve all split off our own different ways, there’s T20s coming up, some guys are on aeroplanes at the moment getting home as well,” wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey told reporters on arrival home in Adelaide.

He added: “It’s probably pretty odd scheduling now that you look at it, to win a World Cup and a few days later you’re playing again.”

