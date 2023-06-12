India will open their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while the much anticipated mega clash between India and Pakistan will be held a week later in Ahmedabad according to BCCI's draft schedule for the tournament

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article ODI World Cup 2023: Tentative dates and venues of India's matches as per draft schedule x 00:00

India will open their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while the much anticipated mega clash between India and Pakistan will be held a week later in Ahmedabad according to BCCI's draft schedule for the tournament.

"The BCCI shared the draft schedule with the ICC, which then sent it to the participating countries for feedback before a final schedule is put out early next week," ESPNCricinfo reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the initial draft, the tournament will begin on October 5 with reigning champions England taking on last edition's runner-up side New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which is also expected to host the final on November 19.

The venues for the semifinals, which are likely to be played on November 15 and 16, are yet to be decided.

Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

India's tentative schedule according to the report

India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

India vs South Aafrica, Nov 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. Out of these, eight teams have already been decided while two other teams will qualify for the main tournament via the qualifiers.

With a little over four months left for the marquee event to begin, there has been an unprecedented delay in releasing the schedule.

The schedule of the last two editions of the tournament -- 2015 and 2019 -- was finalised over a year in advance.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: ICC announces Qualifier schedule, ten teams set to participate