Pak vs WI 2nd Test: 20 wickets fall on Day 1

For the home side, 38-year-old left-arm tweaker Noman Ali was the star of the show, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to claim a hat-trick, as he ended the day with figures of 6-41

Pakistan's Noman Ali reacts after a delivery during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

The West Indies gained a slender nine-run lead over Pakistan on Saturday as 20 wickets tumbled, with spinners ruling the roost on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.

West Indies were bowled out for 163 after opting to bat first. But the wind was soon knocked out of Pakistan’s sails when it was their turn to bat. Left-arm spinners, Jomel Warrican (4-43) and Gudakesh Motie (3-49) teamed up to bowl Pakistan out for 154 at the close of play.

