Pak vs WI 2nd Test: 20 wickets fall on Day 1

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Multan
For the home side, 38-year-old left-arm tweaker Noman Ali was the star of the show, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to claim a hat-trick, as he ended the day with figures of 6-41

Pakistan's Noman Ali reacts after a delivery during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

The West Indies gained a slender nine-run lead over Pakistan on Saturday as 20 wickets tumbled, with spinners ruling the roost on the opening day of the second Test in Multan. 


For the home side, 38-year-old left-arm tweaker Noman Ali was the star of the show, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to claim a hat-trick, as he ended the day with figures of 6-41. 


West Indies were bowled out for 163 after opting to bat first. But the wind was soon knocked out of Pakistan’s sails when it was their turn to bat.  Left-arm spinners, Jomel Warrican (4-43) and Gudakesh Motie (3-49) teamed up to bowl Pakistan out for 154 at the close of play.


