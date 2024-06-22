Pat ’tricks and treats!

After bagging a hat-trick in Australia’s 28-run win over Bangladesh, pacer Cummins reveals he didn’t realise he was on the verge of taking wicket No. 3

Pat Cummins (right) celebrates his hat-trick v Bangladesh with Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Australia pacer Pat Cummins grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup during the team’s Super Eights match against Bangladesh here. The 31-year-old removed experienced campaigner Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan off the last two deliveries of the 18th over and then returned to dismiss Towhid Hridoy with the first ball of the last over to claim the seventh hat-trick in T20I World Cups.

“I didn’t know I was on a hat-trick. I did the previous over, I saw it come up on the screen and by the time my next over came around I totally forgot about it,” Cummins said at the post-match press conference. “So, I think Stoinis ran in from the deep, was cheering and I was like, oh yeah, forgot about that. So, yeah, nice one,” he added. It was also the first hat-trick of Cummins’s career for Australia. “I had a few [hat-tricks] in juniors but never for Australia. I think I got one in grade cricket, maybe fourth grade. And I think I got one in second 11 when I was 17.

“And I think the hat-trick ball was similar. It was the first ball of the last day when it was Joe Burns. And I went to bowl a slower ball and he ducked underneath it and it hit the bail on the full. So yeah, not too dissimilar to today’s,” he recalled. The fast bowler, who has been enjoying a purple patch in international cricket over the past year, finished with figures of 3-29 as Australia defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs via the DLS method at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 140-8 in 20 overs (NH Shanto 41, T Hridoy 40; P Cummins 3-29, A Zampa 2-24) lost to Australia 100-2 in 11.2 overs (D Warner 53*, T Head 31; R Hossain 2-23) by 28 runs (DLS method)

