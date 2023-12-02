Breaking News
Pujara's fifty in vain as Mumbai beat Saurashtra by five wickets

Pujara’s fifty in vain as Mumbai beat Saurashtra by five wickets

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Both Rahane and Pujara had failed to find a place in India’s Test side, which was announced on Thursday, to tour South Africa

Pujara’s fifty in vain as Mumbai beat Saurashtra by five wickets

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara’s fifty in vain as Mumbai beat Saurashtra by five wickets
A day after their Test careers met with a dead end, veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on Friday soldiered on for Saurashtra and Mumbai respectively with contrasting results in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.


Pujara’s 35th List A fifty, an arduous 114-ball 55, could not prevent a Saurashtra collapse for a lowly 144, and Mumbai, despite captain Rahane falling for 12, reached 150 for 5 in 34.4 overs for a five-wicket win at the Alur grounds.


Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane


Both Rahane and Pujara had failed to find a place in India’s Test side, which was announced on Thursday, to tour South Africa.

However, Shardul Thakur showed his all-round prowess in Mumbai’s win. Thakur took 2 for 37 from eight overs as defending champions Saurashtra’s batting unit floundered.

Mumbai were on shaky ground at 76 for 5, but Thakur (39 not out off 44 balls) and wicketkeeper-batsman Prasad Pawar (43 not out off 63 balls) stitched together 74 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket to guide their side home.

