Can Punjab breach CSK’s fortress?

MS Dhoni. Pic/PTI

Chennai Super Kings will head into the IPL match against Punjab Kings as favourites with spin bowlers expected to play a huge role in the home side’s scheme of things, here on Sunday.

Both teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches. While CSK fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs.

CSK, however, will be happy to return to home comforts, where spin is king. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency and the return of skipper Shikhar Dhawan did not help the team’s cause on Friday. The top-order comprising Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide needs to get going while Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own and get a big score.

