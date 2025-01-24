After the day’s play, Rohit made his way to the boundary rope to oblige a few fans with autographs. However, spectators, who specially came to watch him bat were disappointed

Parth Nargund and Roque Machado

Though Mumbai’s star opener Rohit Sharma departed early after scoring just three against Jammu & Kashmir on Day One of the Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground on Thursday, a group of around 50 fans were seen shouting when he was fielding, “Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma…come on Rohit.”

After the day’s play, Rohit made his way to the boundary rope to oblige a few fans with autographs. However, spectators, who specially came to watch him bat were disappointed.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma departs early, Mumbai's innings wraps up for 120 runs

Thane-based Parth Nargund, 21, who was hoping to see his hero make a strong comeback, said: “I was really excited to see Rohit playing a Ranji match after a long time. And being a Mumbaikar and cricket follower, I wanted him to score big, come out of poor form and shut some mouths. He got out early and I was slightly disappointed. But I am confident he will bounce back in the second innings.”

Roque Machado, 61, felt Rohit’s reflexes are affecting his game. “I did not have much expectations from Rohit, but Yashasvi Jaiswal should have done a better job. I feel Rohit is a fraction of a second slower to recognise line, length and the pace of the delivery. It is disappointing, because if Rohit cannot handle the pace of J&K’s Umar [Nazir Mir] or Yudhvir Singh, it is impossible for him to succeed in the Test series in England [in June], where he will be playing pacers on moving pitches.”