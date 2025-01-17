Wicketkeeper-batter delights fans by answering questions ranging from cricket to personal preferences

Rishabh Pant Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Rishabh Pant’s Q&A session, a big hit on X x 00:00

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant created excitement among his fans by announcing an interactive session on X recently. “Got some time and a whole lot of answers. Ask your questions with #AskRP,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session saw Pant answering fan questions from cricket to personal preferences.

His new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants was one of the first to ask — the first dish he’d like to try in Lucknow. "Lucknowi Biryani," Pant promptly replied.

One of the users quizzed him about something unknown about India skipper Rohit Sharma to which Pant playfully replied, “@ImRo45 bhai se puchke batata hoon! [I’ll ask Rohit and get back].

Also Read: IND vs ENG T20Is: Most runs among active players

When a fan asked about his priorities — playing for the nation, IPL or money, Pant replied, “Just play good cricket and make the team win matches."

During the interaction, Pant, whose heroic 89 helped India win the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to clinch the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, revealed he enjoys batting against Australia in Australia. Pant also said he would have liked to face West Indian legends Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and would have loved to play alongside former India opener Virender Sehwag.

When asked about his favourite shot — cover drive or straight drive, the 27-year-old replied, “Reverse scoop six against a fast bowler!”

He was also asked about whose shot he admires the most: Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive, Virat Kohli’s cover drive or Rohit's pull shot.” Pant played it safe saying, “Sachin paaji's straight drive, Virat bhai's cover drive and Rohit bhai's pull shot. All 3”

Pant described Jasprit Bumrah as “GOAT” when asked to illustrate the pace sensation in one word. For his favourite place to eat in Dehradun, he replied: “Mom's food.”

Pant’s interactive session was a big hit among fans, offering cricket insights, personal trivia and fun banter.