Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli among India players to train ahead of ODIs against Sri Lanka

Updated on: 29 July,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav will train for the first time after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Each of the three ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here. While the first match is on August 2, the second and third ODIs are on August 4 and 7 respectively

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart batsman Virat Kohli along with a few players are all set to start their training session ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka.


The T20I team of India will play their final clash of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Pallekele. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli along with newbie Harshit Rana will train in Colombo.



Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav will train for the first time after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.


The ODIs against Sri Lanka will also mark Shreyas Iyer's return to the national side. It was in late 2023 that Iyer last played a limited-overs match for India, against South Africa in December. Later, he was snubbed from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's central contract along with Ishan Kishan.

Also Read: 'T20 World Cup title has brought confidence': Axar on win over SL

The ODI squad of Team India also has the likes of Delhi speedster Harshit Rana. The speedsters gained the limelight during the India Premier League 2024.

These players will train under India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Colombo. Each of the three ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here. While the first match is on August 2, the second and third ODIs are on August 4 and 7 respectively.

Coming to the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Team India has already taken the lead by 2-0. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi shone brightly during the concluded two matches. Vice-captain Shubman Gill was not included in the playing XI for the second T20I. Sanju Samson was named as his replacement but failed to make an impact as he departed on the first ball duck.

Under Gautam Gambhir, the "Men in Blue" were successful in clinching the series with just one match left to be played on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

