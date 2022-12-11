Scott Boland’s three wickets in an over leave WI on brink of defeat

After the visitors were dismissed for 214 on day three of the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, in reply to the hosts’ 511-7 declared, Australia called time again at 199-6 in their second innings

Scott Boland

Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in his opening over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38-4 and facing a heavy defeat in the second Test on Saturday.

After the visitors were dismissed for 214 on day three of the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, in reply to the hosts’ 511-7 declared, Australia called time again at 199-6 in their second innings. It left the Caribbean side needing 497 to win, but they meekly surrendered to the hosts. Boland removed Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood in six balls to leave West Indian hopes in tatters. Mitchell Starc then dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul (17) ,leaving WI still 459 runs adrift.

After the West Indies succumbed in their first innings on the cusp of day’s first break, Australian skipper Steve Smith opted not to enforce the follow on.

Australia scored their innings in 31 overs after reaching 199-6. The openers Usman Khawaja (45) and David Warner (28) shared a 77-run partnership for the opening wicket. Travis Head impressed with a 27-ball 38.

Brief scores

Australia 511-7d and 199-6d (U Khawaja 45, T Head 38*; A Joseph 3-33) v Windies 214 all out and 38-4 (T Chanderpaul 17; S Boland 3-9)

