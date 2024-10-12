Breaking News
Skipper Pope hails England’s ‘special win’

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Multan
AFP |

Pope, who is standing in as captain for the injured Ben Stokes, said for him it was “one of the top four wins.”

England captain Ollie Pope leads his team off the field after their victory over Pakistan in Multan yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Captain Ollie Pope hailed England’s milestone-laden first Test thrashing of Pakistan in Multan on Friday as “a special win”. The win is England’s fourth consecutive Test triumph on Pakistan soil, after a 3-0 whitewash two years ago. England had only won two away Tests against Pakistan in 61 years.


Pope, who is standing in as captain for the injured Ben Stokes, said for him it was “one of the top four wins.” “This win would be right up there,” said Pope who also led England in a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka last month.  “I can think of Islamabad [Rawalpindi against Pakistan in 2022), Hyderabad (against India this year) and Trent Bridge (against New Zealand in 2022]... and this is right up there with the rest of them too.” 


Also Read: Retired umpire Aleem Dar’s addition to PCB selection panel draws mixed reactions


Pope lauded Brook and Root for setting up the mammoth total. “Credit to those two Yorkshiremen yesterday,” said Pope of the pair who hail from the northern England county. “In another situation, you’d play a few more shots once you’re past your hundred naturally, but they knew how important it was to get us up to that massive score, so credit to them.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

