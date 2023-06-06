Skipper Rohit wants batters to grind their way in Test

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  London
Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, India skipper Rohit Sharma said his team are ready to grind it out in the marquee clash against challenging batting conditions and the Dukes ball.


“England in general, is pretty challenging conditions for the batters, but as long as you are prepared to have a good grind, you know, you can have some success as a batter. One thing I realised batting [in 2021] was you are never in actually because the weather keeps changing a lot.


“So you got to keep concentrating for longer periods of time and that is the challenge of this format. You know you’ll get that message, or you can get that intuition when it is your time to take the bowler on, and that is when you should be ready for it and more importantly you need to be there,” said Rohit at a pre-game live event organised by ICC.


Also Read: WTC Final: Coach Rahul Dravid denies feeling pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy

