Tom Blundell was not out on 47 and Glenn Phillips on 32 when bad light forced an early end to play here after debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took three top-order wickets

Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka were just five wickets away from a crushing second Test and series victory over New Zealand on Saturday, with the tourists 199-5 at stumps on the third day, having followed on after collapsing to 88 all out in their first innings.

SL declared on a mammoth 602-5 in their first innings.

