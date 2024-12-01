SMAT T20: Mumbai get a 'SKY' boost ahead of Andhra game

Suryakumar is unlikely to lead the team in this match, with Shreyas Iyer continuing in the captaincy role for the time being

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: X)

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will return to action for Mumbai's next Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Andhra on Tuesday, December 3, following a brief two-week break to attend a family function.

As he has done on previous occasions, Suryakumar is unlikely to lead the team in this match, with Shreyas Iyer continuing in the captaincy role for the time being. Suryakumar will return as a regular player in the lineup.

Having led India to a dominant 3-1 series victory over South Africa, Suryakumar will rejoin the Mumbai squad in Hyderabad on Monday and is expected to feature in the upcoming match against Andhra. He had informed the Mumbai Cricket Association in advance about his unavailability for the initial group stage games due to his family commitment.

It is understood that Surya is absolutely fine with Iyer continuing as the skipper and is ready to bat at any position that the team management feels is suitable for 'SKY'.

Playing for Mumbai across all domestic tournaments whenever he is available has been top priority for Surya and he would continue doing that. He will be playing the remainder of the SMAT for Mumbai and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 21. The idea is to play for India across formats.

In a recent series against South Africa, the skipper relinquished his own set batting position at number three for Tilak Varma, who had requested his skipper for that particular slot.

Tilak repaid the faith of his captain by getting two successive hundreds which contributed heavily in India's victory.

