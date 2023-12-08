Breaking News
Sree alleges Gauti called him fixer; LLC to conduct inquiry

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Surat
PTI |

Top

The two players were involved in a heated exchange during an Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday

Sree alleges Gauti called him fixer; LLC to conduct inquiry

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/AFP

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) will conduct an “internal investigation” after former pacer S Sreesanth on Thursday alleged that ex-India teammate Gautam Gambhir had called him a “fixer” during a match, and if evidence of misconduct is found against the latter it would be “dealt with strictly”.


Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches


The two players were involved in a heated exchange during an Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday. 


The umpires had to intervene and separate the two players. “He kept on calling me ‘fixer fixer, you are a fixer, **** off you fixer’ on live television on centre wicket,” Sreesanth said.

s sreesanth gautam gambhir cricket news

