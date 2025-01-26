Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tri series between Pak SA NZ to begin on Feb 8

Tri series between Pak, SA, NZ to begin on Feb 8

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

The PCB issued the official schedule of the tri-series on Saturday with the final slated to be played in Karachi on February 14

Pakistan players. Pic/AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will test its newly renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the upcoming Champions Trophy by holding a tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa and New Zealand from February 8.


The PCB issued the official schedule of the tri-series on Saturday with the final slated to be played in Karachi on February 14.


The tri-series will only feature a single round-robin system, with the two top-placed teams meeting in the final.


