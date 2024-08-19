WATCH VIDEO: How Cordelia Griffith reacts to Deepti Sharma's winning six in the Women's Hundred final

India's swashbuckling batswoman Deepti Sharma who represented London Spirit smashed a six to guide her team to the title. The fascinating thing about her six was that it was the only maximum scored throughout the finals of the Women's Hundred

Deepti Sharma, Cordelia Griffith (Pic: Screengrab/Instagram/thehundred)

The London Spirit won the maiden Women's Hundred title after defeating Welsh Fire by four wickets in the final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

After Deepti Sharma's six, the Spirit's dugout was seen in joy and with some extraordinary reactions. Uncapped English cricketer Cordelia Griffith was in awe after the Indian's six. The Hundred's official Instagram handle shared a post which read, "What it feels like to be #TheHundred champions 😅 Cordelia Griffith’s face was priceless!". Taking to Instagram:

Batting first, Welsh Fire posted a target of 116 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Jess Jonassen scored 54 runs in 41 deliveries including 8 fours. Eva Gray and Sarah Glenn claimed two wickets each. Deepti Sharma and Tara Norris registered one wicket each to their names.

While chasing the target, Georgia Redmayne and Captain Heather Knight accumulated 34 and 24 runs, respectively. Danielle Gibson played a fiery cameo of 22 runs which came in just nine balls including 5 fours. Facing 16 deliveries, Deepti Sharma scored 16 runs which was laced with 1 six.

Shabnim Ismail bagged three wickets by conceding 24 runs. Freya Davies and Georgia Davis snapped one wicket each. Despite all these efforts, Welsh Fire fell short against London Spirit. Knight-led side registered a comfortable win by four wickets and won the maiden Women's Hundred title.

London Spirit's opening batswoman Georgia Redmayne was named the "Player of the Match" for her crucial contribution of 34 runs. Her knock came in 32 deliveries which saw her smash 3 fours. Northern Superchargers' Annabel Sutherland won the "Player of the Series" award for her stellar all-round performances. With the willow, she scored 212 runs and also claimed 10 wickets.