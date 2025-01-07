Breaking News
"Whoever wants to become a superstar should stay at home": Harbhajan Singh

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Harbhajan’s stinging remarks came after India’s 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged the BCCI to end the “superstar culture” in the team and pick players for future assignments solely on the basis of performance and not on reputation. Harbhajan’s stinging remarks came after India’s 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.


“There is a superstar culture which has developed. We don’t need superstars, we need performers. If the team has them [performers], it will move forward. Whoever wants to become a superstar should stay at home and play cricket there,” the spin great said on his YouTube channel.


Also Read: Gill must show will!


“There is a tour of England coming up. Now everyone has started talking about what will happen in England, who will go, who will not go. For me, it is a simple matter. Only players who are performing should go. You can’t keep picking players on their reputation.

“If you do that, then you should take Kapil Dev sir and Anil [Kumble] bhai also. Here, the BCCI and the selectors will have to be firm and act tough. I don’t think that the superstar attitude is taking the team forward,” he added.

