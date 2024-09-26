Serving as a practice bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders, Jamshaid was called to bowl to the Indian batsmen

Jamshaid Alam at the India nets yesterday. Pic/Amit Shah

Jamshaid Alam, a fast bowler from Lucknow, made his presence felt on the first day of Team India’s net session at Green Park on Wednesday.

Jamshaid, a discovery of Team India’s assistant coach and former Mumbai captain, Abhishek Nayar, received considerable acclaim from the country’s premier batsman Virat Kohli, whom the rookie fast bowler troubled at the crease.

He bowled to Shubman Gill as well, but impressed Kohli with his outswinging deliveries. Kohli appeared to be beaten multiple times in nearly four overs. Jamshaid ‘dismissed’ the master batsman twice.

“Virat sir came to me and praised me. He asked what kind of cricket I play. Although I was bowling at 135kmph, Virat sir seemed uncomfortable facing the deliveries going outside. Coach Gautam Gambhir also asked me if I play in the Ranji Trophy. Their enquiries have boosted my confidence.”

It appears to be only a matter of time before Jamshaid lights up the domestic cricket scene with his pace and swing.